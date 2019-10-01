Cookstown Road closed

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Tuesday 1 October 2019 9:16
The A29 Cookstown Road has been CLOSED in both directions following a road traffic collision at the Carland (Tullycullion Road) junction.
Diversions are in place at Thornhill Road and Coal Pit Road.
