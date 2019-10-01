Police renew appeal for witnesses following Quilly Road fatality

Police investigating a road traffic collision that claimed the life of a man in Coleraine are reissuing their appeal for witnesses.



Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: "88 year old Gerald McElreavey from Ballymoney was seriously injured when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a Manitou digger on Quilly Road on 16 September. He sadly passed away in hospital earlier this week.



I am investigating the circumstances of the collision and am keen to hear from witnesses or anyone travelling between Articlave and Coleraine at around 10pm on 16 September and who saw Mr McElreavey's blue Citreon C3 or the digger.



Please call 101 quoting reference number 2320 16/09/19 with any information.