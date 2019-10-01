Positive Ageing Month 2019

The Western Trust has officially launched Positive Ageing Month across the district.

The campaign launched today (Tuesday) is in partnership with lead partners, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, South West Age Partnership, Public Health Agency and other community and voluntary organisations.

In celebration of Positive Ageing Month the Tyrone Constitution has put together a special feature highlighting the work of just a few of the many community and voluntary organisations that help promote positive ageing.

See tomorrow's paper for a snapshot of the wonderful work of local groups with older people across the district, encouraging them to become more engaged and socially active in their local community throughout the year.