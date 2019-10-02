FORMER employees of Wrightbus are invited to a training and courses information event being held at Northern Regional College’s Farm Lodge campus in Ballymena on Friday, October 4 from 10am-2pm.

Careers advisors from the College and the Department for the Economy will be on hand, along with lecturing staff and other agencies, to provide advice and guidance on qualifications, skills and courses.

There are still some places available on full-time and part-time courses starting immediately which are either fully-funded or at concessionary rates.

The College will also be conducting a needs analysis to determine courses that are in high demand. The College is working as part of a multi-agency approach to deliver a programme of training and qualifications to support those affected by the recent closure.