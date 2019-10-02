Car 'deliberately' set on fire in Ashdale Court

Police are appealing for information following the report of a car on fire in the Ashdale Court area of Omagh in the early hours of Tuesday, October 1.



Constable Crawford said: “We received a report of a vehicle on fire just before 12.50am.



“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.



“This car has been left badly damaged, while a car parked in front has sustained minor heat damage.



“Enquiries are continuing and, at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.



“We would appeal to anyone with information or who witnessed this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 38 of 01/10/19.



“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”