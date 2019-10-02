Council unanimously agrees to hold Advice Clinics and Jobs Fair in wake of Wrightbus 'economic disaster'

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council (CC&G) will be providing support to Wrightbus employees laid off after the firm went into administration in the form an Advice Clinics and a Jobs Fair.

Up to 300 people have been directly affected by the closure across the CC&C area.

The proposal, by former Wrightbus employee, DUP Cllr John McAuley was unanimously agreed at last night's (Tuesday October 1) meeting.

Commenting Cllr McAuley said: “Councillors have unanimously agreed to my proposal that Council provide support in the form of Advice Clinics and a Jobs fair locally following the administration of Wrightbus last week.

“It is frustrating that nothing has happened to date within the area but hopefully this will provide some help and support within days to those employees and in fact anyone seeking employment in the borough.

“I have also got the support from council to back an initiative with The University of Ulster which will hopefully provide funding for targeted re-training.

“Discussions on this are at a very early stage, but along with my Colleague Mervyn Storey MLA, we will be pursuing all avenues available to provide the help you require as we try to recover from this economic disaster.”