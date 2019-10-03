Council appeals direct to Boris

Mid and East Antrim Chief Executive, Anne Donaghy has sent an urgent appeal for help with Wrightbus issue directly to Downing Street.

The Guardian has seen extracts from the message which clearly underlines the seriousness of the overall situation.

In the message to Boris Johnson she says: “Ballymena needs your help following 1200 redundancies from Wrightbus. It remains unsold and the elected members of Council have asked that you, as our Prime Minister, would identify any interventions or assistance that you feel could be given.

“I welcome the recent announcement of £220m (for public transportation improvements) and I believe that yourself and the NI Secretary of State will ensure Northern Ireland gets a share of this work.

“I thank you in advance of your consideration of our request.”