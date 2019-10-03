Freemasons' Big Breakfast for Tower's Mini-Bus funds

THE students of Castle Tower School in Ballymena will be one step closer to a new school mini-bus after Seven Towers and Massereene Masonic District Charity Committee organise and host their biggest ever ‘Big Breakfast’ at the school on October 5.

Opened in 2016, Castle Tower is a very special school which provides a wonderfully safe and inclusive place for students with special educational needs to fully enjoy and benefit from their education.

The school caters for students aged from just 3 to 19 and helps prepare each and every one for life in the community after school.

The impressive school has some wonderful facilities which include a hydro-therapy pool and multi-sensory rooms, but they have only one school mini-bus and 0ver 300 pupils.

Headmaster, Raymond McFeeters said they are very proud of their amazing School - “But we lack the ability to take the students out as often as we would like to enjoy days trips and engage further with life outside the school walls,” he said.

“We need to raise around £50k to purchase a wheelchair accessible mini-bus and we are so thankful that the Freemasons have pledged to help us by organising this amazing event.”

On Saturday, October 5, the doors of Castle Tower School will be opened to Freemasons, their friends and families and the wider public, where the Freemasons will be literally rolling up their sleeves to cook and serve a BIG breakfast for around 300 people.

One of the organisers of the event, George Peden outlined that each year Masonic Charities distribute in the region of £1.5 million to deserving causes.

“In recent years the Freemasons of Antrim donated £36,000 to Action Cancer and £62,000 to N. Ireland Hospice as well as to many other non-masonic charities,” he said.

“Now, we are delighted to be pledging our support to help the staff and the students at this incredible school, it is our aim to make our communities better places to live and work and we believe that this project fits perfectly within the ethos of what being a Freemason is all about – We are looking forward to hearing stories from the students on educational visits and days out they get to take as a result of the new mini bus.”

George said that w hile the fundraising is a very important aspect of this event, they are also looking forward to serving the people of the local community a tasty breakfast.

“And it will provide them with the opportunity to sit and enjoy a good meal while they take time out of their busy lives to just chat and engage with each other and the amazing students and staff at the school,” he said.

“This event is open to all and we would welcome anyone who would like to drop in at any point during the morning and join us in supporting the school.”

The Big Charity Breakfast at Castle Tower School, 50 Larne Road Link, is on Saturday, October 5 (8am until 11am).

Cost is £8 Per Person – All proceeds going to Castle Tower School, Ballymena

Raffle - £1 per ticket

Car parking will be available at the school and in front of the cinema.