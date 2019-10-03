Offaly Emergency Co-Ordination Group prepares for Storm Lorenzo

A meeting took place on Wednesday evening of Offaly County Council’s Local Emergency Co-Ordination Group to prepare for the possible impact of Storm Lorenzo. A status Yellow weather warning is in place for Offaly from Thursday 3rd October at 09.00am to Friday 4th October 06.00am. This is subject to change and we ask people to check Met Eireann at https://www.met.ie/ for updates.

Work is happening at local level with regard to clearing gullies and drains and we would advise homeowners and business owners to check their own properties.

We would ask the public to check https://www.winterready.ie/ for advice on how to deal with potential adverse weather conditions. Please check on the elderly and isolated neighbours and friends and ensure they have adequate stocks of food and fuel.

The main message as of now is to stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks. Check out the https://www.rsa.ie/RSA/Road -Safety/Campaigns/Current-road-safety-campaigns/Severe-Weather-Advice/ for advice on driving in adverse weather conditions

The main contact number for emergencies is 0579346800 and our out of hours/emergency number is 1890 750 750