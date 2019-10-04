FG councillor calls for 1916 'Tullamore Affray' plaque to be given more prominence

Tullamore Area councillor Neil Feighery has called for the plaque commemorating the 1916 ‘Tullamore Affray’ to be given a more prominent position as the street enhancement works reach William Street/ Columcille Street.

“In recent days I have contacted the Offaly County Council engineering team leading the street enhancement works to propose a more prominent position for the plaque commemorating the 1916 ‘Tullamore Affray’. The legendary resistance by Tullamore members of the Irish Volunteers of attempts by the RIC to disarm the volunteer is often recalled as the first shots of the Easter Rising. This was led by Tullamore man Peadar Bracken who also paid a pivotal role in the Easter Rising,” said the Fine Gael local public represnentaive.

“I have been contacted by a number of people who have suggested that as the street enhancement works have commenced on William Street, that the plaque could be raised from the footpath and given a more prominent position on the streetscape. This is an opportunity to ensure that this plaque becomes a focal point on the street and that more passers-by and tourists will stop and remember the bravery and courage of our forebears.”

He continued: “The engineering team have agreed to discuss this proposal with the design team to explore potential design options.”