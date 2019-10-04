Roadworks to take place in Armagh this weekend

ESSENTIAL defect repairs are to be carried out at a number of locations in Armagh.

The areas affected include the Moy Road roundabout, Lonsdale Road, Railway Street, Mall East, Gaol Square and Victoria Street.

These will be carried out on the weekends of October 5-6 and October 12-13.

Due to the nature of the work it will be necessary to operate a road closure on Moy Road roundabout/Railway Street/Lonsdale Road on Sunday 6 October from 6am until 2pm. A signed diversion will be in place.

Traffic from Loughgall Road will be diverted onto the Moy Road and all traffic on the Moy and Lonsdale Roads will be diverted via Banbrook Hill which will be opened to two-way traffic during this time.

Further closures will be required on 11, 12 and 13 October, more details will be available nearer the time and also on www.trafficwatchni.com.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to exercise care when travelling through, or in the vicinity of, the works.

The Department has programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys.