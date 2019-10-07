Rosaleen pens second instalment of gripping crime thriller series

THE long awaited second instalment in the D.I. Cathy Spragg crime thriller series has hit the bookshelves.

Penned by Tullamore native, Rosaleen Flanagan, “Undercurrents” was officially launched by her long-time friend and retired primary school principal, Geraldine Byrne at an informal function in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Wednesday night last.

Daughter of John and the late Kitty Flanagan, Rosaleen is a talented writer and novelist whose first publication, “Missing Links” was greeted with critical acclaim last year.

Her new offering is set in the fictional Midlands village of Carrabhain and the plot again revolves on the adventures of D.I. Cathy Spragg who finds herself suspended from her job and spending time in her holiday home.

But, much like Jessica Fletcher or Inspector Bsrnaby of TV fame, crime is never far from D.I. Spragg and she soon finds herself immersed in an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body found drowned close to Carrabhain.

Locals are baffled as to the identity of the victim who appears to have been brutally tortured prior to her murder.

Not to be deterred by her suspension, D.I. Spragg launches her own unofficial investigation which takes her out of the country for answers as to who was responsible for such a heinous crime.

Describing Rosaleen’s new novel as a “real page-turner”, Geraldine Byrne predicted that any fans of crime thrillers “will love this book”.

Saying she was “humbled and privileged” to have been asked to launch the book, Geraldine said the action was based in a “lovely Midlands setting.”

“But it’s a universal thriller and not just a Midlands book,” she stressed.

The former teacher said the language used in the book would be familiar to anyone used to Midlands expressions. “It’s not a parody of the Midlands accent,” she stressed.

Describing he writing as terrific, the speaker added that the action took place in Ireland, all over Europe and as far away as Egypt.

Geraldine added that the author’s work had featured in other publications while a piece she had written on her father’s childhood held the audience spell-bound at the Offaly Association Person of the Year Award last year where he had been honoured.

The brief launch concluded with Rosaleen reading a passage from the thriller followed by a special short piece again drawn on her father’s childhood memories, centred on the scourge of TB in mid 20th century Ireland.