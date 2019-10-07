Man due in court accused of attempted murder

Coleraine Courthouse

Coleraine Courthouse

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

julie.magee@thechronicle.uk.com

A MAN is due to appear at Coleraine Courthouse later today accused of attempted murder.

The 28-year-old is also charged with assault on police, common assault and harassment.

The charges are in connection with an incident at a house in the town's Hawthorn Terrace area on Saturday morning.

A 28-year-old woman suffered a number of stab wounds to her body and is currently being treated in hospital.

* FOR FULL DETAILS OF THE HEARING SEE TOMORROW'S COLERAINE CHRONICLE

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130