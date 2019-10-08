Council offers support after Wrightbus collapse

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has pledged to support Wrightbus employees laid off after the firm went into administration.

Among the measures planned are Advice Clinics and a Jobs Fair scheduled for Wednesday, October 9.

At Tuesday's meeting of the full council, members heard that up to 300 people have been directly affected by the firm's closure across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

There are also fears for employees in local companies in the Wrightbus supply chain.

