Delight for Cabrina with a Hospice lottery rollover win

CABRINA Rogan from Warrenpoint was delighted to find a surprise cheque for £2,800 in the post recently, thanks to winning Southern Area Hospice lottery rollover prize.

Cabrina said: “I have supported the Southern Area Hospice lottery for 13 years, it is my way to regularly support the Hospice and I don’t even notice the money coming out of my bank account each month.

“I really do encourage other people to join the Hospice lottery, it’s an easy way to support the Hospice every month.

“I plan to spend my winnings on a family holiday next year. Who knows who the next winner could be but as they say, you can’t win if you’re not in.”

Southern Area Hospice is a local charity committed to caring for and supporting local people who have been diagnosed with a life limiting illness. Last year over 1000 people and their families and friends were supported through a very difficult time in their lives.

All Hospice services are provided free of charge and this year £2.6million must be raised in order to maintain the level of care currently available, making lottery a vital and dependable source of income.

The Hospice lottery draw takes place every Friday and costs just £1 per week or £4.34 per month to play. Once you sign up, you’re assigned your own unique five digit number, which is entered into the draw each week and all prizes are automatically posted directly to you just like Cabrina’s, so there’s no need to claim your prize, it couldn’t be easier!

The Hospice lotto guarantees three winners each week - 1st prize £300, 2nd prize £200 and 3rd prize £100, as well as a rollover prize of up to £5,000.

Becoming a member and supporting your local Hospice through the lottery draw means you really are playing today to make a difference tomorrow.

Support the Hospice and sign up today to ensure you never miss your chance to win by calling Bernie in Hospice Fundraising on (028) 3025 1333 or download a registration form from www.southernareahospiceservices.org/lottery-support-us.

Lottery players must be aged 16 or over. Please play responsibly. Responsible gambling support: www.gambleaware.co.uk