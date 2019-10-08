Durrow NS students sacrifice their hair for good cause

THREE thoughtful students of Durrow NS, Lilian Smith, Alison Lee and Saoirse Devine, did a sponsored haircut and organised a coffee morning at their school in aid of The Little Miss Tessa Trust and The Rapunzel Foundation last Thursday.

The girls raised over €2000 for the Little Miss Tessa Trust. Tessa is a two year old girl suffering from neuroblastoma cancer.

The girls raised the money to help Tessa go to America for specialist treatment only available in the US.

They are donating their lovely long hair to the Rapunzel Foundation and the hair will be made into wigs for children undergoing chemo therapy.

They would also like to thank all those who supported the coffee morning and their fund-raiser and Caroleen Creevy Murphy of Ritzy’s Hair Salon who gave her time for the event.