Happy 175th birthday to us!

YESTERDAY (Monday, October 7) was a very historic day for us at the Ulster Gazette.

That’s because it was exactly 175 years to the day since the first edition of this newspaper was published.

The Ulster Gazette, Agricultural and Sporting Chronicle, as it was then known, brought news on its front page that “commerce, trades and manufacturers are still advancing in prosperity; and that the weather continues most favourable for gathering the abundant harvest which Providence has graciously given us”.

One hundred and seventy five years on, reporting on local news and events, business, farming and sport remain at the forefront of what we do.

The first edition also carried a ‘leader’ where the publishers “hope that their exertions and performance may also be so far successful as to enable the judges to give the Ulster Gaztte, at least, ‘a good place in the running’ for public patronage”.

Years later, and the Gazette remains the Borough’s most popular newspaper - and for that we thank our readers, advertisers and contributors.

