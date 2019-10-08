National Trust 'strong interest' in Downhill Forest take-over

by Peter Winter

Reporter:

by Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

DOWNHILL Forest should be handed over to the National Trust.

That's one of the many recommendations contained in an assessment of the historic domain's recreational potential.

The report has been compiled by Outdoor Recreation NI, a government-funded body formed to promote outdoor activity.

It's Downhill Demesne Masterplan covers the 416-acre estate once owned by Earl Bishop Fredrick Hervey, which include the forest, Downhill ruins, and Mussenden Temple.

Plans include new walking trails, restoration of historic features, interpretive signage, viewpoints and visitor facilities.

*Read more on this inside this week's Chronicle.

