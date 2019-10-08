Owens' Bar scoops 'Best Bar' Award

DELIGHTED staff of a local pub in Limavady have been celebrating recently after being crowned winners at the 3rd Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2019.

The competition was fierce but Franks Owens’ Bar came out on top in the ‘Best Bar’ category and took the trophy home.

The award ceremony took place on Monday September 23, at The Crowne Plaza Hotel Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2019 is an exclusive celebration of the people and businesses that make the country a great place to visit or call home; from restaurants, bars and hotels to shopping complexes, festivals and cultural venues that enhance the country’s cultural landscape.

The elegant event was hosted by Cool FM's Paulo Ross.

He presented 31 awards to the deserving winners, acknowledging them for their hard work and determination to making Northern Ireland the incredible place we all appreciate.

The winners have been voted for by the public and are a true reflection of the success, professionalism and ethos; three qualities that set them apart from the others.

In addition, the awards celebrated those who contribute to making Northern Ireland a top destination.

They provided a platform to thank those who constantly deliver memorable experiences to visitors and residents alike and make the country known worldwide for its warm hospitality.

Delighted at receiving the award, Damian Owens of Owens’ Bar told the Northern Constitution: “I would like to pay tribute to all our staff and customers who made this all possible.”



A Spokesperson for The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2019, said: “The Awards have acknowledged some incredible individuals who make a positive difference to the hospitality industry.

“It was great to meet with inspiring people who work hard and go above and beyond the call of duty to meet their guests’ needs and improve the country’s cultural scene.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”