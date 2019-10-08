Roadworks to begin on Warrenpoint Road dual carriageway

A £450,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on A2 Warrenpoint Road dual carriageway (Newry bound) will commence on Monday, 14 October 2019.

The resurfacing work will extend a distance of approximately 1,100 metres from Mound Road roundabout towards Newry. The scheme will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate the following closures:

Closure of Lane One and the hard shoulder from Monday, 14 October until Sunday 3 November;

Closure of Lane Two from Monday 4 November until Friday, 15 November;

Three weekend closures from Mound Road roundabout to Aughnamoira Road between 7.00pm and 6.00am from Friday, 15 November until Monday 18 November; Friday, 22 November until Monday, 25 November; and Friday, 29 November until Monday 2 December.

During these times a diversion will be in place via A2 Newry Road – Duke Street – Upper Dromore Road – Milltown Road – Bridge Road – Chapel Hill Road and Newry Road.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity of, the works.

The Department has programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys.

Completion by 2 December is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change.