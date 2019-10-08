Top marks for cross community Mountsandel Workshop

Email:

aaron.oneil@thechronicle.uk.com

PUPILS from the Irish Society and St. Malachy’s Primary Schools took part in the third Annual Schools Workshop at Mountsandel Fort recently.

Workshops and interactive activities were run by local facilitators, which are designed to educate the pupils on the historical and archaeological significance of Mountsandel - the earliest known site of human habitation on the island of Ireland.

* For full story see this week's Coleraine Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130