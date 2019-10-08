Trouble in the pipeline

FAILURE to invest in the borough's crumpling water infrastructure will place the environment and people's health at risk.

That was the stark message delivered to members of Causeway Coast and Glens Council last week by senior managers of NI Water.

Although local authorities have no power over the provision of drinking water or the safe removal of sewage, councillors were urged to push underfunding to the top of their parties' agendas in the hope infrastructures failings can be addressed when Stormont gets back to work.

*Read more on this story inside the Chronicle.