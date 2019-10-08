Former Coleraine man convicted of murder

A FORMER Coleraine man has been found guilty of the "cold, calculating murder" of his ex-fiancee seven years ago.

The body of Charlotte Murray, 34, from Omagh, has never been found.

However, in a unanimous decision, a jury found Johnny Miller, from Redford Park in Dungannon, killed her between 31 October and 2 November 2012.

The 48-year-old chef had been engaged to Ms Murray and was the last person to see her alive.

Miller shook his head as the judge told him he was sentencing him to life in prison.

A further hearing will take place next month to set a minimum term.

Members of Ms Murray's family, including her mother and identical twin sister who had been in court throughout the trial, cried and hugged each other.

Miller had insisted throughout the four-week trial at Dungannon Crown Court that he did not kill Ms Murray and he did not believe she was dead.