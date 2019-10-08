Jobs Fair in Ballymoney Town Hall as Wrightbus workers in 'extremely frustrating' waiting game

Jobs Fair in Ballymoney Town Hall as Wrightbus workers in 'extremely frustrating' waiting game

Last week's protest rally making its way through Ballymena to Wrightbus.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

A JOBS Fair  is talking place in Ballymoney Town Hall tomorrow (Wednesday October 9) from 2pm-5pm.
The Jobs Fair, in partnership with Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office, has been arranged in response to the needs of former Wrightbus employees, living within the Causeway Coast and Glens area.
This event is now fully booked with a recruitment agencies and a range of local companies with vacancies going to be in attendance.
Further information available from Joanne McLaughlin; email joanne.mclaughlin@causewaycoastandgle
ns.gov.uk.
WAITING GAME
This past week workers, their families and the multitudes of sympathetic onlookers have been playing a waiting game, hoping that a deal can be struck with potential buyers that will see a return to work for at least some of the employees. 
Former Wrighbus employee DUP Cllr John McAuley told The Chronicle yesterday (Monday)
“The latest update I received was Saturday evening. Apparently another offer was submitted but the land       issue is still the stumbling block. This is extremely frustrating for everyone involved, as we enter a crucial week..."

*For full coverage, including the administrators report to Mid and East Antrim Council and last weeks rally, see this week's Chronicle in shops now. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130