Jobs Fair in Ballymoney Town Hall as Wrightbus workers in 'extremely frustrating' waiting game

A JOBS Fair is talking place in Ballymoney Town Hall tomorrow (Wednesday October 9) from 2pm-5pm.

The Jobs Fair, in partnership with Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office, has been arranged in response to the needs of former Wrightbus employees, living within the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

This event is now fully booked with a recruitment agencies and a range of local companies with vacancies going to be in attendance.

Further information available from Joanne McLaughlin; email joanne.mclaughlin@causewaycoastandgle

ns.gov.uk.

WAITING GAME

This past week workers, their families and the multitudes of sympathetic onlookers have been playing a waiting game, hoping that a deal can be struck with potential buyers that will see a return to work for at least some of the employees.

Former Wrighbus employee DUP Cllr John McAuley told The Chronicle yesterday (Monday)

“The latest update I received was Saturday evening. Apparently another offer was submitted but the land issue is still the stumbling block. This is extremely frustrating for everyone involved, as we enter a crucial week..."

*For full coverage, including the administrators report to Mid and East Antrim Council and last weeks rally, see this week's Chronicle in shops now.