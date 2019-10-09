'A child is going to be killed'

RECKLESS drivers are risking the lives of local children as they race along the Station Road near Antrim Primary School and play a terrifying game of chicken with the barrier at the level crossing.

That’s the concerned opinion of one local man who is adamant that a fatal accident could happen at any time, and who is pleading with drivers to show more care on the road.

Danny Brown, who lives just off the road, travels up and down it regularly using his rollator mobility device.

In his eyes, pedestrians - and other drivers - are taking their lives in their hands every time they use the road.

