Chamber of Commerce seeking ideas for what to include in time capsule

THE Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry marks its 100th anniversary this year, formed in 1919 it has represented local businesses throughout this period.

In recent years the Chamber has been involved in radio link and CCTV, to help improve town security and safety, organised The Ballymena Business Excellence Awards and was instrumental in setting up the Shopmobility Scheme in the Tower Centre.

To further record the event the Chamber is preparing a time capsule to be opened in 25 years’ time in celebration of the 125th anniversary.

The Chamber is running a competition for local Primary and Post Primary Schools in the area to suggest or present 2 items for inclusion in the capsule that are perhaps state of the art today but will they be tomorrow? What is the school day like? where did you go on holidays? School Uniforms. Games and social activities. What subjects are in the curriculum? GCSE & A levels studies, Communication Facebook twitter etc. How do you travel? Just some ideas

The Prize for the winning entry is

Winning Schools (Primary and Post Primary) will receive a Commemorative Plaque

Winning Pupils (Primary and Post Primary) will receive -

£100 voucher for local shops (Shared if more than 1 pupil) and

a ticket for 2 to a Harry Potter Themed Afternoon Tea - donated by Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort

Chamber members are invited to give some thought to the project and to make suggestions as to what could be included in the capsule to give an indication of business and how they operate in the Ballymena Area at this time, or to highlight the work of Chamber in this period.

Think of how things have changed over the past 25 years Some thoughts; How do you collect payments, what are the banking processes, do you have online presence, how are goods transported, what are opening hours, communications with suppliers customers, how is security, what advertising media are you using…

The project is supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the time capsule will be on display at the Atrium of The Braid where the Mayor will be in attendance as Council host the Time Capsule Presentation event to mark Ballymena Chamber of Commerce’s Centenary Year between 10 – 11am on the morning of Thursday, November 28.