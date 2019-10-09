Final nail in the coffin?

THE viability of Muckamore Abbey was dealt a hammer blow this week when the author of a damning report which highlighted the ‘catastrophic failings’ at the hospital concluded that it ‘needs to close’.

Dr Margaret Flynn’s devastating verdict came as five more staff joined the 28 already suspended amid allegations of physical and mental abuse.

Those suspended are 17 registered nurses and 16 care assistants.

Long before the cases are tested by the courts, the Belfast Trust offered its ‘sincere apologies’ to the patients and families at the centre of the storm.

