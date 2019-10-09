Killer 'apologises'

THE man who brutally murdered retired school teacher Robert Flowerday has apologised to the dead man’s family.

Michael Gerard Owens had consistently denied killing Mr Flowerday, who had taught for many years at Antrim Grammar.

He was expected to stand trial next year, but the Glenavy man dramatically changed his plea at the Crown Court this week - and admitted his grisly crime.

