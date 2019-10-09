Offaly Association relaunched as first female chairperson elected

OFFALIANS from various parts of the Faithful County congregated for the relaunch of the Offaly Association in the capital on Tuesday night last.

The meeting took place at Le Bon Crubeen restaurant, Talbot St, Dublin which is owned by Mr Noel Tynan originally from Coolderry.

The Association which has been in operation since its foundation in 1957 has played a major role in the social activities of Offaly folk and indeed that of other counties over the intervening years.

In its earlier years the Association were pioneers of seven a side GAA competitions and is credited with founding the Ladies GAA football competition, the trophy for the inter-county All Ireland senior winners being the Brendan Martin cup, a native of Tullamore and named after the then chairman of the Association.

Other activities include organising of the annual Offaly Person of the Year award, historical tours etc.

At the election of the committee history was made when members elected its first female chairman when Jennifer Guinan a native of Drumcullen was elected to the post.

The committee elected are as follows:

President: William Leogue ( Killeigh ); Vice President Bill Dolan ( Ferbane ); Chairman Jennifer Guinan ( Drumcullen ); Secretary Ed Stone ( Clara ); Treasurers Donal Cunningham ( Ballinagar ) and Anne Carey ( Clonbullogue )

Committee Fergus Molloy ( Ballinamere), Paul Kinsella ( Drumcullen ), Fintan Lalor ( Ballyskenach ), Jack Dooley ( Killavilla ), Noel Molloy ( Ballinamere), Martin Grennan ( Kilcormac ), Noel Tynan ( Coolderry ), Liam Hogan ( Coolderry ), Cormac Spollen ( Ballinmere ), Liam Fleury ( Drumcullen ).

Anyone interested in joining the Offaly Association please contact Committee secretary Ed Stone at 087 6784422.