Finalists revealed for 2019 Business awards

The names of the finalists for the 2019 Ballymena Business Excellence Awards have been revealed.

The awards are organised annually by Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry and this year the principal sponsor is Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Tom Wiggins, Chamber of Commerce Business Development Manager said that the entries reached record levels this year.

Tom said: “To ensure the integrity of the awards the judging is carried out by Insight Mystery Shopping from Belfast.

“The Chamber is not involved in the judging in any way. The judges this year were hugely impressed not only by the number of entries but the exceptionally high quality.

“The Gala evening will be held in Tullyglass House Hotel on Thursday October 24.

The compere for the evening will be local celebrity Liam Beckett and the entertainment will be provided by the fabulous ‘Anthem’

Tom added: “I am looking forward to another excellent evening. Tickets are selling well for what is now the leading event in the Ballymena Business Calendar.

“I would like to congratulate all the finalists and wish them good luck for the Gala evening when the winners are announced.”

To purchase tickets, or for more information please contact Tom Wiggins at office@ballymenachamber.co.uk .

The full list of finalists are:

Customer Service Retail Sector, sponsored by First Trust Bank

Independent Retailer - Bannside Pharmacy, Bespoke Decor, Tyre Town and White Gold Bridal.

Customer Service Retail Sector - Multiple Retailer, sponsored by Power NI

Marks and Spenser, Menarys, Spar Broughshane and Spar Doury Road.

Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media, sponsored by Samuel Cumming and Son Solicitors

Fenaghy Vets, Homes Independent, Origin NIghtclub and The Smoking Monkey.

Best Eating Establishment Award, sponsored by RiverRidge

Adair Arms Hotel, The Countryman, The Grouse, The Wild Duck.

Best Small Eatery/Coffee Shop Award producer, sponsored by firmus energy

Chipmongers Ballymena, Highline Street Kitchen, The Corner Bakery, The Misty Burn.

Customer Service Award Service Sector, sponsored by Riada Resourcing

Homes Independent, Houston Hair (The Tower Centre), McCarroll McConnell & Co Ltd, Willow Beauty.

Customer Service Award Hospitality Sector, sponsored by Autoline Insurance Group

Adair Arms, Mary and Martha’s Village Tearoom, The Countryman, The Smoking Monkey.

Business Premises Award, sponsored by Country Garage Ballymena BMW

Castle Kitchen Bar (Galgorm Golf Club), Slemish Design Studio Architects, Urban Tanning, Beauty and Hair, Wool Tower.

Skills Development Award, sponsored by Gallaher Trust

Galgorm Dentalm Martin & Hamilton, Salexcellence, Vera McCullough Jewellery.

Best Business Website Award, sponsored by Robinsons of Ballymena

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, Men’s Hair N. Ireland, Mighty Creative Strategy, Origin Nightclub.

Right Place to Work, sponsored by Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort

Clarke Facades, Galgorm Dental, McCarroll McConnell & Co Ltd, Spar Ahoghill.

Most Promising New Business Award, sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK

Country Estates, Lifestyle Gymnastics Academy, Men’s Hair N. Ireland, Rapid Agency Ltd.

Best Small Business Award, sponsored by Michelin Development Fund

Coulter Weir Wealth Management, Eclipse Nursery Storem Houston Hair (The Tower Centre), Starling Entertainments Ltd.

Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Danske Bank

Clarke Facades, The Grouse, The Old Mill Bakery, Wellington Bistro NI.

Social Enterprise of the Year Award, sponsored by Ballymena Business Centre

Ballymena Credit Union, Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland (ReStore), Triangle Housing, USEL.

Involvement in the Community Award, sponsored by Fisher Law

360 Properties, Ballymena Rugby Club, EuroSpar Cullybackey, Ulster Bank.

Best Creative Business Award, sponsored by Millside Restaurant Gracehill

Nigel Allison Art Gallery, Slemish Design Studio Architects, Starling Entertainments Ltd, Vera McCullough Jewellery.

Best Young Person in Business Award, sponsored by Northern Regional College

Eclipse Nursery Story (Patrick Herald), High Street Kitchen/Maine Cleaning (Simon Kennedy), Men’s Hair N. Ireland (Richard Gillespie), Willow Beauty (Gillian Matthews).

Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Black Advertising

360 Properties (Joanna Robinson), The Grouse (Peter Magill), The Smoking Monkey (Mark McIlrath) ad Spar Doury Road (Patricia Hannaway).

Business Growth Award, sponsored by Ulster Bank

FCD Services Ltd, MPA Recruitment, Wellington Bistro NI.