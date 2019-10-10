Wright returns the Bamford serve in a battle of the statements

It's beginning to look like a high stakes 'serve and return' game as the Wrightbus saga continues to dominate local headlines.

We've had statement, counter statement and now a counter-counter statement!

Confused? Just imagine how the ex-workers and their famlies are feeling.

In his latest retort, Jeff Wright says he 'does not recognise the explanation provided by Mr. Bamford as to why he failed to conclude the purchase of the business.

Here's what Jeff Wright had to to say: -

The facts of the matters are as follows - Mr. Bamford was advised on Friday, October 4 that any deal would include the entire premises at Galgorm including the factory, fixtures and fittings.

These were available for lease or purchase. Mr Bamford sought to gain unrelated additional farmlands which were not for sale. It is important to note that no other bidder sought at any time to link the farmlands to the business purchase.

Mr. Bamford, as his statement confirms, did not deal with these matters until 10am this morning. In his response he insisted he would not proceed with the deal unless the farmlands were included.

Mr. Wright does not recognise the explanation provided by Mr. Bamford as to why he failed to conclude the purchase of the business.