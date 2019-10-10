Wrightbus deal - 'I was asked for significantly higher sum' says Jo Bamford

Jo Bamford has moved to clarify his position regarding thenegotiations at Wrightbus - and he says that if the deal is not done today then the next step will be liquidation.

In a brief statement issued at lunchtime, Mr. Bamford, who has been a main contender in the process for some time, said:

“At 10am this morning I made an offer to the Wright family to match the asking price for the Wrightbus factory and land.

“This includes a sum to match the amount that the factory and associated land was purchased for two years ago from JTI.

“Mr Wright has since refused this offer and has now asked for a significantly higher sum of money.

“We want to save this business and put it on a sustainable footing, but regrettably if this offer is not agreed today, we understand that the business will go into liquidation tomorrow.”