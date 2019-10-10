Charlotte Murray: Man arrest on suspicion of withholding information

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Omagh woman Charlotte Murray, have made an arrest.



Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “The 47 year old man was arrested in the Moy area earlier today [Wednesday] on suspicion of assisting offenders, withholding information and perverting the course of justice. He has been interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.



“Police have seized a number of electronic devices for examination as part of the investigation.”