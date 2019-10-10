Omagh's Thomas Cook staff have their jobs saved!

All seven staff members of the former Thomas Cook store in Omagh are to have their jobs saved, Hays Travel have confirmed.

The Sunderland based company Hays Travel announced they had bought all 55 Thomas Cook shops in the UK earlier this week.

And the company has already recruited Omagh's Thomas Cook staff after the holiday company collapsed last month.

Hays said it planned to reopen the shops under its own brand with immediate effect.

In a statement, the company said: "Hays Travel is coming to Omagh and we will keep you all updated on the big store opening.

"In the meantime if our lovely customers are eager to book the wait is nearly over. Our team is nearly all set up to work from home in the meantime, so we should be able to start booking in the next few days.

"There will be at least one of us available daily to price your holidays and if you would like to book we can call to get your chosen holiday confirmed over the phone. Even better all of your bookings will be transferred in to the Omagh store once we open.

"Any enquiries please send them to our page [Hays Travel Omagh]. Thank you so much for your support in the past and I hope you will come on board with us and let your holiday dreams come true at Hays Travel. Our telephone number is: 028 82 443697."