Roisin’s big fundraising cycle for fresh water tanks

A YOUNG Ballycastle girl who has a passion for helping others put pedal to the metal last week as she cycled from the vanishing lake to the water fountain at Ballycastle sea front.

Roisin Magee, aged 12, is a pupil at Cross and Passion College and earlier this year pledged to raise money for fresh water tanks for refugees in Palestine.

Speaking to The Chronicle, her mother, Dympna, said Roisin has always wanted to help people and has taken part in other fundraising efforts before, but that this particular cause is close to her heart after learning about it at Primary School.

Dympna said: “This all started in P7 when they had a Palestine day and they were taught about human rights and the differences there are between people living in different countries.

"She read about stuff and asked questions and carried out her own research, but it all really came into its own after she met a friend of mine, Nancy McCullough."





