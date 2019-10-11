Sir William Wright -'deal is good news for Ballymena'; Bamford 'right man' for job; praises workers

WITHIN minutes of the 'done deal' at Wrightbus, the man who took the Ballymena firm to global heights phoned the Ballymena Guardian to voice his approval.

Sir William Wright's emotional first thoughts were for the workers who had helped make Wrightbus a byword for excellence and innovation in the world of public transport engineering.

He thanked staff who had sent bouquets of flowers and cards to him and his wife.

"What more could I ask from boys who were going to lose their jobs? I was truly moved by that gesture," he told Guardian Editor, Des Blackadder.

Sir William spoke of his confidence that many men would find work at 'what they do best' and added that there were many deals for Wrightbus products ready to happen.

"At this stage I am just grateful there has been a resolution and people can now move forward. I'm sure that Jo Bamford will be the right person to drive the business forward. It's been a trying time for the family and for my son but now we have a deal thatb should be welcomed as good news for everyone in Ballymena."