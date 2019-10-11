Wrightbus - a case of 'where there's strife, there's hope?'

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Where there's strife - there's hope.

That seems to be the best way of summing up the aftermath of yesterday afternoon's bitter 'battle of the statements' between Jeff Wright and Jo Bamford.

The pair crossed swords in a very public manner as the Wrightbus land saga stumbled on through a day of 'will he, won't he' reports and rumour.

At this stage it would seem - since the administrators have not issued any guidance - that there is still the possibility of some kind of deal which could save at least a portion of the 1200 jobs for Ballymena's future.

Friday has started brightly weatherwise . And Ballymena could do with it being a very good Friday indeed.

