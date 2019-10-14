Ballinlough's Joe celebrates his 93rd birthday

HUGE changes have been witnessed by Ballinlough man, Joe Cullen in his long life he observed as he celebrated his 93rd birthday on Friday last.

Joe has lived at Ballinlough on the Tullamore approach to Clara since he was just seven or eight years old, having originally hailed form Ballinagar.

He celebrated his birthday at home with his family last week and also found time for his weekly get together with friends in Clara Resource Centre.

Joe enjoyed a varied working life spending periods with Bord na Mona and with Gulf and Western where he was a foreman over maintenance in the oil terminal at Bantry Bay.

“He also worked in the sugar factory in Clara and drove down there on a motor bike,” his son, Richard told the Tribune.

A lifelong Fianna Fail supporter, Joe is joint honorary Life President of the cumann in Clara.

He continues to enjoy good health and maintains his long interest in machinery and motor bikes.

He also enjoys fishing a pastime he pursues with his son Richard.

He was married to the late Josephine Martin from Tullamore who passed away 27 years ago and the couple had five children, four daughters, Laura, Joan, Marie and Breda and one son, Richard.