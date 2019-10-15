Big-hearted Ann brews up fundraiser for cancer charity

A BIG-HEARTED Portstewart woman will be pulling out all the stops this weekend to raise vital funds for a cause close to her heart.

Ann Brown and her team of helpers have raised more than £13,000 for Action Cancer since 2007 when a close family member of Ann’s was diagnosed with breast cancer.

At first secretary Ann held fundraising Pink Coffee Mornings at her home every October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

But, as the years passed, the event grew in popularity and Ann decided to stage her fundraiser at Portstewart Guide Hall on Convention Avenue.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.

