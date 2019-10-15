Christmas lights upgrade

COUNCILLORS have agreed a £20,000 upgrade to the borough's Christmas lights.

The decision was made by the Environmental Services Committee on Tuesday evening after members were told gaps were likely to appear in the council's “festive light provision”.

Director Aiden McPeake explained how “upgrades and enhancements” had been ongoing over the last seven years in towns and villages across the borough.

But he added: “Given the fragility and the extremes of weather to which they are subjected, some of the original lights now need replaced.”

