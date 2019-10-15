Debate on Muckamore's future rages on as first arrest is made

AFTER months of examining harrowing footage captured on CCTV cameras in Muckamore Abbey, the police have confirmed that they have made their first arrest.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at the Abbey arrested a 30-year-old man in the Antrim area on Monday morning (October 14).

A total of 33 staff - 17 registered nurses and 16 care assistants - are currently on precautionary suspensions while investigations continue.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian