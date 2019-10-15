Dungannon's Reservoir Towers to get facelift by Council

STRUCTURAL repairs are to be carried out by Mid-Ulster District Council at the Reservoir Towers in Dungannon.

The 100-year old towers on Thomas Street, which were erected by the old Urban Council in 1919, mark the entrance to a path which leads to The Hill of The O’Neill and are in need of repair.

To ensure the work can be carried out safely, the towers will be cordoned off and the pathway closed temporarily for six weeks.

The work will start on Monday, 21st October.