Old concrete works put on market

A FORMER concrete works site five miles outside Limavady is up for sale.

The site, which is listed by property agents Bensons, sits on Carlaragh Road and spans almost 12 acres of land.

Within the commercial property comprises of a range of sheds, barns, workshop space as well as office accommodation.

The plant has not been operating and has fallen into a state of disrepair after remaining vacant for a number of years.

The site was formerly used for the manufacturing of ready-mix cement, pre-stressed hollow core concrete floor units, concrete floor units, concrete reinforced stairs, T beams for domestic floors and concrete plate floors.

Property agent Bensons said that potential purchasers have the option of refurbishing the current facility or adapting the accommodation to suit other commercial and or manufacturing uses.

The seller did not wish to comment at this time but encouraged any interested parties to contact Bensons for further information.

For further information or to arrange a viewing please contact Bensons: (028) 7034 3677 info@bensonsni.com