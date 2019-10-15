Police investigate reported 'dog scam' on elderly man

A despicable ‘injured dog’ scam trick led to the theft of money from an elderly man in the Toome Road area of Ballymena, it has been reported.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 9pm on Thursday 10th October a man called to a house in the area.

“ The elderly male occupant inside the property was informed by the male caller that he (the elderly man) had run over his (the caller's) dog and veterinary costs had to be paid. Upon hearing this, the occupant made his way to a nearby cash machine in the Antrim Road area to withdraw a sum of money. The male, who accompanied him then made off upon receiving the money.

“On Friday 11th October, the male occupant received a phone call stating the dog had passed away and money was needed for the burial. A sum of money was withdrawn by the man and left at a property in the town as instructed.

“Police were notified of both incidents and enquiries have established the details regarding the dog were false.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to either incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2087 11/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”