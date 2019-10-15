Sad passing of one of County Antrim's finest musicians

THE funeral of one of County Antrim’s best known musicians, John Kennedy MBE, will take place tomorrow, Wednesday October 16.

The funeral service will take place at 12 noon in Logan's Funeral Home, The Diamond, Ahoghill followed by interment afterwards in St. Andrew's Parish Graveyard, Rasharkin.

John was known as the Bard of Cullybackey and passed away on October 13, 2019, peacefully at Hospital.

Tributes for John have poured in from across the world including from America and even Cape Town, South Africa.

He was a real character and inspired and encouraged generations of musicians.