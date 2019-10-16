Cement mixer theft from Woodside Road

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a cement mixer from a building site in the area of Woodside Road, Broughshane.

It is believed to have been stolen from a site on the morning of Saturday 12th October, and a white Ford Transit van may have been involved.

If you noticed anything suspicious in the area in and around that time, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number CC243 of 14/10/19. Information can also be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.