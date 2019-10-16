Cement mixer theft from Woodside Road

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a cement mixer from a building site in the area of Woodside Road, Broughshane.

It is believed to have been stolen from a site on the morning of Saturday 12th October, and a white Ford Transit van may have been involved.

If you noticed anything suspicious in the area in and around that time, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number CC243 of 14/10/19. Information can also be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130