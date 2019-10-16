Glens Storytelling Festival to be bigger and better than ever

THE Glens Storytelling Festival, organised by Antrim Glens Tourism, is back bigger and better than ever this year with an exciting programme of events happening throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim Council coastal areas from October 23rd to 27th.

In addition to 24 public events, school pupils and nursing home residents are in for a treat with outreach performances by professional and amateur storytellers bringing a wealth of experience to the field.

New venues this year include The Old Church Cushendun, Glenariffe Community and Recreation Centre, Ballycastle Golf Club, The Gobbins, Whitehead Railway Museum, Glenarm’s Bridge Community Hall, Glenarm Castle tearoom and Ballygally Community Hall.

Meanwhile storytellers will be returning to Laragh Lodge, Rathlin Manor House, Slemish Barn, Londonderry Arms Hotel and Cushendall Golf Club.

HIGH PROFILE

High profile performers such as John Spillane, Daniel Morden and Scottish storyteller Ruth Kirkpatrick are just some of the treats in store.

Several programme events are free of charge, evening concerts are pay at the door, while workshops and Specialised Food and Story events should be booked in advance.

The latter will be taking place in Ballycastle, Whitehead and Glenarm.

Already visitors from Germany, Switzerland, England, Cork, Colorado, Kentucky and Australia are flocking to enjoy the ancient tradition of storytelling as well as pick up tips for telling stories themselves.

The official launch of the 2019 Glens Storytelling Festival will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd at 7.30pm in Laragh Lodge where there’s the chance to hear from the latest crop of 12 qualified storytellers, who recently completed their Open College Network Level 2 accredited training in oral storytelling.

Said Festival Director Liz Weir MBE: “We are delighted to bring the 7th Storytelling Festival to the Glens and surrounding areas.

“We are really fortunate to have a superb bank of local facilities available, both public and private, allowing the storytellers renowned locally, nationally and internationally, to introduce their art, into the heart of local communities.

“We are confident that this event will help boost tourism “out-of-season”, vital in an area where employment opportunities are scarce, and this would not be possible with out the support of all our funders”.

Thanks are expressed to the following for their support: Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Landscape Heritage Partnership, Mid and East Antrim Council and the Community Foundation NI through the Telecommunity Fund.

For full events programme go to www.goastories.org