Tractor Run committee presents €31,315 to Dochas Cancer Support Group

There was a large turnout for the presentation of a cheque for €31,315 to Dochas Cancer support group from the Tullamore Tractor run committee last Friday night in the Old Harbour Bar.

Tractor Run PRO P.J Lynam welcomed committee members from Dochas and the Tullamore Tractor Run, Cllr Sean O’Brien, former Sergeant Tom Dully and Safety Officer Johnny O’Connor.

He said that “it is an enormous task for our small committee to run this event each year and would not be possible without the help and assistance of all the local people. It is a collaborative effort from various groups who come to help and take part and in ensuring that Tullamore Tractor Run is what it is one of the largest and most successful tractor runs in the country. It is one of the popular calendar event of the year with over 400 vehicles taking over the town.”

He said that this fundraiser event was very important to the community and the grater region. He acknowledge and appreciated that the committee were short listed in the Tullamore

Chamber & District Community awards this year.

Mr Lynam stressed that we can never get complacent or take things for granted with the prospect of Brexit looming. He said that we had to diversify to other options of fund raising and that the auction has become an important and integral part raising over €11,000 on the night.

He said that he was astounded by the generosity of the public who pay over and above the value of items just to support this great cause.

Continued Mr Lynam: “Dochas depend on charity groups such as ours without our financial support their services would be greatly affected.”

He highlighted their policy which was that funds raised by them would be given to cancer care group who provide services and that the money is spent in an open and transparent way to those people that need it most.

Mr Lynam thanked the hard working committee team of Mick and Barbara Waters chair & secretary , John & Pachael Flynn , John Walsh, Don Fox , Brian Gibson. Special thanks to all sponsors, Garda, Tullamore Tribune, Radio 103fm, Offaly County Council, and all our volunteers.