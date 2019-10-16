TV historian Neil Oliver for Braid Centre

SCOTSMAN Neil Oliver, one of Britain’s best known historians will bring his unique delivery style to The Braid Arts Centre next month.

Oliver will present his journey through history - and TV ‘celebrity’ - in ‘The story of these Islands in 100 places’ on Saturday, November 19 at 8pm.

Information on the show’s content states: -

“Neil was born to love Great Britain. During his 20 years travelling to every corner, and whilst filming BBC2’s ‘Coast’, he’s fallen in love all over again.

“From north to south, east to west it cradles astonishing beauty. The human story here is a million years old, and counting. The tolerant, easy-going peace we enjoy has been hard won and the places Neil has seen have given him a unique view and understanding of history.

“Hear in his amusing and entertaining way what it all means to him, and why we need to cherish and celebrate our wonderful countries.”

Thefreelance archaeologist, conservationist and author is best known as a presenter of several BBC historical and archaeological documentary series, including A History of Scotland, Vikings and Coast. In 2017 he was appointed president of the National Trust for Scotland.

Contact Braid box office on 028 2563 5077