PSNI in fresh appeal for sexual assault witnesses

Member of public who disturbed attacker has already come forward

Darren Beattie

Darren Beattie

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Omagh on Sunday morning, are issuing a fresh appeal for information. 

Detective Sergeant Alana Moore said: “We continue to investigate this sexual assault on a woman aged in her 20s, who had been walking in the vicinity of Fairmont Cottages in the town, before being grabbed by an unknown male and dragged into an alleyway beside Eastside Terrace, where the assault took place. 

"We would like to thank the member of public who disturbed the victim's attacker and has since come forward to police. They have assisted police with the investigation. 

"A number of lines of enquiries are being followed at this stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who has information which may help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 323 of 13/10/10. 

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

